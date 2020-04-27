A Logan County man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded around 12:42 p.m. Saturday to the crash in the 3600 block of Clarksville Road.
A 2015 Jeep Renegade driven by Robert Dixon, 30, of Olmstead, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, where it was struck in the southbound lane by a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Joel Steele, 32, of Bowling Green, and carrying a juvenile girl.
Dixon was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Steele and the juvenile were taken to The Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment of their injuries.
