RUSSELLVILLE — A Logan County man found guilty last week of several charges stemming from a 2017 home invasion may receive a life sentence when he returns to court next week.
Stacey Joe Carter, 50, of Russellville, was convicted by a jury on all counts of an indictment charging him with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree criminal mischief.
The jury also convicted Carter of being a first-degree persistent felony offender, thereby enhancing the possible penalty, and recommended a life sentence, court records said.
Carter was accused of kicking open the back door of the Russellville home of Shelva Walker on July 1, 2017, holding her at gunpoint, forcing her to remove the jewelry she was wearing and stealing additional jewelry from the home.
An affidavit sworn by Russellville Police Department then-Detective Sgt. Mary Lynn Smith said Walker drove to the police department immediately after the incident to make a report.
Though the intruder wore a bandanna covering most of his face, Walker was certain Carter was the person who broke into her home.
"Walker advised Mr. Carter worked for her mowing her yard, he had borrowed money from her on numerous occasions and even borrowed her car," Smith said in the affidavit supporting the arrest warrant, noting that Walker recognized Carter by his voice and facial features. "Walker advised that she was very familiar with Mr. Carter and knew it was him."
The stolen items included a 3-carat diamond ring, a wedding band and three gold bracelets.
Walker, Smith, other police officers and three people connected to the robbery through Carter testified during the two-day trial in Logan Circuit Court.
"Detective Mary Lynn Smith, along with her fellow officers at RPD, put together a flawless case for my office to present to the jury," Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr said in an emailed statement. "When you have a brave victim like Ms. Walker, and solid police work, it makes our job as prosecutors relatively simple."
Before deliberating on a sentence, jurors heard evidence of Carter's prior convictions for theft and burglary dating back to 1989 in Logan and Todd counties, along with multiple parole violations.
Carter will return to court Oct. 17 to be sentenced by Acting 7th Circuit Judge Jill Clark.
He has three pending cases in Logan County charging him with 17 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 17 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of theft by deception (less than $500).
