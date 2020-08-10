A Logan County man accused of selling methamphetamine faces federal criminal charges.
A criminal complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court against Kenneth Scott Embry, 33, of Russellville, who was arrested April 2 after agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force seized methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs during an investigation.
According to the complaint filed by U.S. Homeland Security Task Force Officer Brad Harper, drug task force agents were contacted April 1 by a confidential source who provided information that Embry was “trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine.”
The source told agents that Embry used a silver Honda hatchback to transport the drugs and lived in a Russellville motel room.
Agents conducted surveillance outside Tack Hammer’s motel in Russellville on April 2 and saw Embry enter a room after getting out of a Honda hatchback.
Another vehicle was then seen arriving at the motel and its occupants briefly went into the room Embry entered.
Law enforcement stopped that vehicle shortly afterward for several traffic violations and the occupants said Embry tried to sell them meth and they saw drugs in the motel room where they had just been, according to the criminal complaint.
Agents then obtained a search warrant for the car and motel room associated with Embry and detained him.
Embry told law enforcement he had drugs and an unloaded gun in his possession, and agents found a handgun and about 5.85 ounces of crystal meth in Embry’s vehicle, the complaint said.
A search of the motel room led to the discovery of a small package of heroin wrapped in a shirt and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to federal court documents.
Embry was arrested originally on state charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, meth, greater than two grams), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, three counts of controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities went on to file federal charges against Embry accusing him of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The case will be presented to a federal grand jury and if an indictment is returned, Embry would be arraigned Aug. 26 in U.S. District Court.
