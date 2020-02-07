A Logan County man convicted of drug offenses was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Nathaniel Huskey, 55, was found guilty by a jury in Logan Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said jurors heard evidence that Huskey sold cocaine to a confidential informant on three occasions between July and September 2018.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force investigated the case.
