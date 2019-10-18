RUSSELLVILLE – A Logan County man convicted for his role in a home invasion was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Stacey Joe Carter, 51, of Russellville, was sentenced by Acting Logan Circuit Judge Jill Clark in accordance with the recommendation of a jury, which found Carter guilty this month of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and third-degree criminal mischief.
The jury also convicted Carter of being a first-degree persistent felony offender, enhancing the penalty he could receive on the other charges, and recommended a life sentence.
Carter was accused of kicking open the back door of the Russellville home of Shelva Walker on July 1, 2017, and holding her at gunpoint while he stole jewelry she was wearing at the time and took other jewelry from the home.
Walker drove to the Russellville Police Department to report the crimes after Carter left, telling police that she recognized Carter’s voice and his facial features despite his face being partially concealed.
The stolen items included a 3-carat diamond ring, a wedding band and three gold bracelets.
Carter had previously performed yard work and other odd jobs for Walker and borrowed money from her on numerous occasions, according to court records.
Carter’s attorney, Jason Pfiel of the state Department of Public Advocacy, requested a 25-year sentence, which Clark denied.
“I believe (the life sentence) is justified in this case due to the defendant’s background, the nature of this crime and the gun involved,” Clark said.
Carter, who has multiple prior convictions for burglary and theft dating back to 1989, along with multiple parole violations, was also ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.
In addition to the home invasion case, Carter pleaded guilty in three other cases charging him with a total of 17 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 17 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of theft by deception (less than $500).
A Logan County grand jury returned the indictments against Carter in 2017.
Carter admitted writing and cashing checks he had taken from checkbooks of three acquaintances.
He was ordered to pay a total of $2,307 in restitution and given a one-year sentence in each of those three cases.
