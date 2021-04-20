A Logan County man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for federal drug offenses.
Kenneth Embry, 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green after having pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, an investigation led to Embry being arrested in Logan County on April 2, 2020, with about 5.85 ounces of meth and a handgun in his possession.
