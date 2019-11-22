A single-vehicle crash Thursday in Logan County led to a man being flown out for treatment.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said Richie Adler, 69, of Russellville, was traveling south on Beechland Road when he suffered a medical emergency at 2:38 p.m. that caused him to exit the left shoulder of the road and travel through a field before crossing back over the road and crashing into a fence.
Adler was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
