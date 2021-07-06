A two-vehicle crash Monday in Logan County left one man hospitalized.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Justin Forgy, 33, of Logan County, ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 68-Ky. 80 and Dennis Corinth Road, pulling directly into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Mason Langley, 20, and carrying Michaela Langley, 20, both of Lewisburg.
The crash left Forgy entrapped in his vehicle, and he had to be freed by mechanical means.
Forgy was flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Mason and Michaela Langley were treated at the scene.