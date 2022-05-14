RUSSELLVILLE — A Logan County man pleaded guilty to several offenses stemming from a 2020 crash that killed two people.
Ross Hobbs, 58, of Lewisburg, entered an Alford plea May 9 in Logan Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended license. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not take legal responsibility for the crimes charged against him but acknowledges that enough evidence exists for a jury to convict on those charges.
Hobbs was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram traveling north on Lewisburg Road on Aug. 16, 2020, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the southbound lane, crashing head-on into a vehicle occupied by Kenny Ferguson, 54, of Browder, Michelle Ferguson, 44, of Browder, and their 2-year-old grandchild.
Kenny and Michelle Ferguson died in the crash, while the 2-year-old was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
After striking the Fergusons’ vehicle, Hobbs’ truck continued rolling north, hitting a vehicle occupied by Rosanna Baatz, 39, of Russellville, and Ronald Grise, 40, of Dunmor, injuring them.
Court records said witnesses detected the odor of alcohol and marijuana on Hobbs and found empty beer cans scattered at the scene.
Hobbs was thrown through the windshield of his vehicle and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
The crash was investigated by the Logan County Sheriff's Office, which received tips that Hobbs was seen drinking at the AMVETS Post 64 in Lewisburg just before the crash.
Though investigators located witnesses who reported seeing Hobbs drink at the lodge, no blood sample was taken from Hobbs and he was not charged with driving under the influence.
An indictment returned against Hobbs charged him with two counts of murder, though the plea agreement reduced those counts to second-degree manslaughter and also dismissed three counts of second-degree assault.
The plea agreement calls for Hobbs to serve a 12-year prison sentence.
Hobbs will return to Logan Circuit Court on June 10 for sentencing.
