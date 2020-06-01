A Logan County man died while tending a small brush fire behind his residence, according to police.
Kentucky State Police responded about 1:45 p.m. Monday to a call from the Logan County Sheriff's Department requesting assistance in the death investigation.
Police went to a residence on James Rose Road where Michael Wilder, 64, of Olmstead, was found dead.
KSP said the death occurred as Wilder was tending a brush fire. The cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy will be conducted.
Foul play is not suspected in Wilder's death, according to KSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.