A motorcyclist was injured Saturday in a crash with a pickup truck in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said Joseph Owens, 34, of Russellville, was traveling south on Russellville Road on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle when he crossed the center line while rounding a curve and struck a northbound 2011 Toyota pickup truck driven by Jerry L. Robertson, 58, of Adairville.
Robertson, who was not injured, reported that he attempted to get over to the right as far as he could and he lost control of his vehicle after it was hit by the motorcycle, causing him to overturn into a ditch.
Owens was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
