RUSSELLVILLE – A judge has ordered both sides in a 2015 Logan County murder case to enter into mediation to reach a resolution ahead of trial.
Earl Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg, appeared Thursday in Logan Circuit Court for a pretrial conference. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, engaging in organized crime and four counts of conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance.
Johnson is charged in the death of Robert Wetton, 65, who was found Aug. 26, 2015, in a barn at his home on Ellis Road with a gunshot wound to his head.
Shortly after his case was called, Johnson requested that his attorney, Jason Pfeil of the state Department of Public Advocacy, be removed as his lawyer.
Reassignments within the DPA caused Johnson’s previous public defender, Mary Rohrer, to leave Johnson’s case at the end of last year.
Johnson said in court Thursday that he had not been able to meet with Pfeil before this hearing.
“I’ve got a serious case and I need a serious lawyer,” Johnson said.
Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks said that while Johnson had a right to an attorney, he did not have the right to choose an attorney for the court to appoint as his counsel and needed to demonstrate a good reason for Pfeil’s removal.
Johnson’s case is set for trial Aug. 1, and Pfeil told the court that while his DPA office is understaffed, he plans to prepare to try the case on that date.
“I have no intention of moving Johnson’s trial date and I fully intend to be prepared for his trial,” Pfeil said.
Johnson’s co-defendant, Carolyn Kinder, was found guilty last year at trial of conspiracy to commit murder and is serving a 12-year sentence.
Jurors at that trial considered evidence that Kinder was involved in a plot to kill Wetton shortly after Wetton was arrested in Arizona in a car carrying 20 pounds of methamphetamine.
Recorded jail conversations in which Kinder indicated she and another person had been paid to kill Wetton were entered as evidence, along with cellphone tower data showing a phone belonging to Kinder pinging off towers near Wetton’s home around the time of the killing.
Prosecutors said Kinder was Johnson’s paramour at the time of the shooting.
Johnson made a reference to Kinder’s conviction during his hearing Thursday.
“My girlfriend railroaded me in this case,” Johnson said.
After that, Hendricks cautioned Johnson against speaking about his case any further.
“I sat through that trial, the commonwealth presented evidence and (Kinder) had the opportunity to present what she had,” Hendricks said. “The jury made their decision, that’s how the system works.”
Hendricks directed Pfeil and Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr to enter into mediation, in which a retired judge acts as a neutral third party to facilitate a resolution to legal disputes.
The mediator identifies issues and explores settlement alternatives during mediation, but the parties involved have the authority to decide whether to settle as a result of mediation or bring the case to trial.
Johnson is set to return to court May 26.
