RUSSELLVILLE — Demetrius Roberson, who is charged with murder and other counts in the 2016 shooting of Lexus Bell, has no attorney representing him after a judge declined to hear a motion to reconsider his earlier decision to remove Roberson's defense team from the case.
Roberson's trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment was postponed this month after his court-appointed attorneys indicated on the morning of the trial that they would not be ready to proceed and did not feel they could effectively represent him.
Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill ordered the attorneys, Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy capital trial lawyers Michael Bufkin and Audrey Woosnam, to be removed from the case.
That decision was made after disclosures from the attorneys that they had been unable to review digital evidence files despite having them in their possession for several months and had not interviewed a number of witnesses.
Bufkin's disclosure that the defense team had not interviewed those witnesses was made on the morning the trial was set to begin and was not included in any motions to continue the trial.
Gill threatened the attorneys with contempt of court charges and excoriated the defense team in a written order, saying the circumstances "threaten the integrity of the whole legal system."
"Serious and swift consequences should be imposed upon the defense attorneys and any others responsible for this fiasco in the public defender system," said Gill's order, which was filed July 8. "If this was a stunt to be used in the legislative process to seek money, it should not be permitted to work. ... If counsel can filibuster a trial without consequence, the court system is made useless."
The order also cited psychological reports and the judge's prior questioning of Roberson in noting that Roberson believed his legal team was incompetent, dismissive of him and working against him.
Gill appointed Nathan Beard, a trial attorney in the DPA's Hopkinsville office, to represent Roberson, but Beard said a conflict of interest prevented him from taking on the case.
Prior to Thursday's hearing, attorney Eric Stovall, assistant general counsel for the DPA's Madisonville office, filed a motion to allow the DPA to intervene and a motion to reconsider the order removing Woosnam and Bufkin from the case.
Stovall argued in his motion to reconsider that Gill lacked sufficient evidence that communications between Roberson and his attorneys had broken down completely, characterizing Roberson's complaints about his defense team as amounting to "general dissatisfaction and more likely the result of stress of leading up to trial."
In court Thursday, Stovall requested a hearing on the motion to reconsider but was met with several questions from Gill about the motion.
Answering a question from the judge, Stovall said he acted under the authority of DPA's general counsel at its main office in Frankfort and was not sure whether Public Advocate Damon Preston, who heads the state DPA, knew about the motion or the circumstances behind the removal of Bufkin and Woosnam.
Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr opposed holding a hearing to reconsider the removal of Roberson's defense team, stressing he wanted to avoid having a potential conviction reversed on appeal and the case retried.
"What has happened up to July 8 cannot be fixed," Kerr said. "I don't see how we can repair that attorney/client relationship."
Gill ultimately declined to consider the motion to reconsider, finding that Stovall lacked the authority to make the motion. "I'm embarrassed that you have been put in this position," Gill told Stovall before excusing him.
Gill also criticized Bufkin and Woosnam for their "lack of candor" with the court during the preparation for trial, noting that he had authorized $130,000 for the defense team to use, $60,000 of which has been spent on investigation into the question of Roberson's guilt or innocence.
The judge, who is retiring at the end of this month, also said it would be possible for a local private attorney to be appointed to represent Roberson, financed by the state.
A hearing was set for Aug. 15.
"I think the grand jury should investigate what happened with the money spent in this case," Gill said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.