The last bucket of peanuts has been served at Bowling Green's Logan's Roadhouse restaurant.
Patrons and employees were greeted with signs posted on the Scottsville Road eatery's front door Monday, one aimed at customers and another at employees, alerting them that the location that had been in operation since 2005 had closed.
The sign addressed to "valued customers" read in part: "We've enjoyed serving you, your families and friends over the past several years. The moments you've shared with our team have been phenomenal, and we appreciate the support you've shown us. This location is closed ..."
The message to employees was equally straightforward, reading: "This Logan's Roadhouse restaurant is now closed for business. Your management team has attempted to personally contact each of you but has been unable to reach everyone."
Logan's Roadhouse, which is known for its free buckets of peanuts, serves steaks, seafood, chicken and a variety of burgers and sandwiches. The company acknowledged the closing Monday through a message from a spokesman for CraftWorks Holdings, the restaurant chain's parent company.
“This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Logan’s Roadhouse locations throughout the country," said Josh Kern, chief experience officer for CraftWorks. "It’s never easy to close a restaurant. We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand, and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Bowling Green.
"We continue to be optimistic about the future of Logan’s Roadhouse and are pleased with recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business.”
Kern did not respond to questions about what other locations have been closed, but a report on the WAFB television station in Baton Rouge, La., indicated the Logan's location in Gonzales, La., was closed Monday as well.
It isn't the first downsizing for Logan's, which was established in 1991 in Lexington. The restaurant chain declared bankruptcy in 2016 and announced it was closing 18 of its 256 locations.
Owned by Nashville-based CraftWorks since 2018, Logan's emerged from that bankruptcy but has apparently eliminated a number of its stores. The company lists 194 locations across 23 states on its website. The Bowling Green and Gonzales stores were still on the list Monday.
The Bowling Green Logan's at 2920 Scottsville Road near the Arby's restaurant opened in 2005 as part of the CBRL Group that owns Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores. It bounced back from a 2007 fire that did extensive damage to the building.
According to its website, CraftWorks Holdings owns more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states. It owns Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Chophouse and Big River Grille, among other brands.
