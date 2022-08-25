The proposed Logan Solar facility

The proposed site map of the Logan Solar project shows nearby residences, schools and other key landmarks. The project will begin in 2022 after the Siting Board approved the project despite a contentious public response.

 Courtesy of logancountykysolar.com

Despite numerous public concerns, construction of a 1,088-acre, 173-megawatt solar power facility in Logan County is moving forward.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.