Despite numerous public concerns, construction of a 1,088-acre, 173-megawatt solar power facility in Logan County is moving forward.
Nearing two months after its formal hearing, the Kentucky State Board of Electric Generation and Transmission Siting decided to approve the project, as long as all of its recommended mitigation measures are implemented.
The project site, about two miles southwest of Russellville, will use the Tennessee Valley Authority’s adjacent existing transmission line, which will be used to direct the produced solar energy to the Facebook Data Center in Gallatin, Tenn., and the General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.
Silicon Ranch owns the project, while Russellville Solar LLC is in charge of construction, operation and decommissioning.
The project has been heralded by supporters as a boon to Logan County property taxes. An economic analysis report said the property will produce about $484,000 in property taxes annually for 30 years, compared to $14,100 in 2020, due to the development’s increase in the land’s taxable value.
The project will employ 529 people during the 12- to 18-month construction phase.
However, the solar project has garnered criticism from many local farmers and residents, who are concerned about taking prime agricultural land out of production and whether the decommissioning process will be enough to return the land to its current value after the solar project’s 30- to 40-year life.
A public hearing in June, in addition to several written comments to the Siting Board, revealed other concerns, including: the aesthetic appearance of solar panels to the surrounding area; the possibility of electromagnetic radiation; the noise of construction; removing Logan County’s prime grain acreage at a critical time, considering top-grain producer Ukraine is at war; potential damage to roadways used by construction vehicles; the questionable efficiency of solar power in Kentucky’s climate; the lack of benefit for the local community, considering the destination of the produced energy; and the impact on local farmers’ livelihoods.
The Siting Board alluded to these concerns in its decision but stated in its final report that its statutory authority under Kentucky law does not extend to deciding the “best use of land” or “selecting a different location for the project.”
Some of these concerns were also addressed at the formal hearing. The site was chosen because it was less than 12% grade, rare to find in the region, and next to existing TVA infrastructure.
The solar panels’ appearance will be diminished by a vegetative buffer using a native evergreen species, and the site’s security fences will have green screening.
While noise levels during the construction phase may reach a maximum of 102 dBA, comparable to the sound of a locomotive horn from 50 feet away, Russellville Solar will limit noisy construction between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and notify residents in advance.
The gravel road commonly used by neighboring landowners through the project site will continue to be available as an easement.
The Siting Board added some of its own mitigation measures as conditions for project approval. Russellville Solar has to pay for any repairs to roads or bridges harmed by construction vehicles, they have to abide by all its specific land restoration commitments it made to individual property owners and the company must file a “complete and explicit” decommissioning plan at least a month before beginning construction.
At the time of the formal hearing, Russellville Solar had not yet finalized a decommissioning plan. The Siting Board stated that the plan must include removal of all facility components, both underground and above ground, from the property site.
“Removal of all underground components and regrading or re-compacting the soil for agricultural use will mitigate any damage to the land, thus returning the land to a state that provides at least as great of an economic impact as it does today,” the final report stated.