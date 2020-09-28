Logan and Todd counties will receive a $13.5 million federal infrastructure investment for the U.S. 79 Bridge Replacement Project that will replace and widen four bridges on the highway between Russellville and Guthrie.
“We were obviously very pleased to receive this investment,” said Tom Harned, executive director of the Logan County Economic Alliance for Development. “We were able to partner with Todd County to receive this grant for improvements that we estimated were very needed.”
Two of the bridges are in Logan County, and the other two are in Todd County.
Harned said the four bridges along U.S. 79 were all built in the late 1930s and are too narrow for the larger vehicles of today.
“There are safety problems with these bridges, and they are dangerous as presently constructed,” he said.
U.S. 79 is an important highway as it is the primary traffic artery between Russellville and Clarksville, Tenn. Traffic from Fort Campbell often comes through this road as well.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Chief Joe Plunk said work has commenced on scheduling when the survey crew will begin initial measurements.
“KYTC is very excited about this opportunity,” Plunk said. “This grant gives us the green light to begin all of our plans. This is a great example of two communities coming together to recognize and achieve a common goal. Both counties going in on this grant together is why this project was set in motion.”
Plunk said funds must be authorized and bid on by September 2022, which means that the earliest date for completion of all four bridges will be spring 2023.
For the bridges in Todd County, one is over the CSX Railroad and the other is over Elk Fork Creek.
In Logan County, one bridge is over Vick’s Branch Creek and the other is over Whippoorwill Creek.
A news release said this project is intended to help decrease crashes. Replacing the bridge over the railroad with a bridge that has a higher clearance will also meet CSX’s current railroad design policies.
Wider, more modern bridges are needed to support industries in the area. Replacing the bridges in a controlled project will allow traffic to continue traveling along U.S. 79, thereby avoiding detours, the news release said.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
