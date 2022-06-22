After 28 months of waiting on grant funding, Bowling Green’s riverfront improvement dreams are starting to become reality.
The Bowling Green City Commission on Tuesday accepted a $750,000 award from the Kentucky Department for Local Government for the project. The funds are a grant from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program that the city was awarded more than two years ago.
“Twenty-eight months, that’s how long,” said Brent Childers, the city’s director of neighborhood and community services. “We kept thinking, ‘a few months, a few months.’ Twenty-eight months later, we finally bring to (the commissioners) a formal award. We have an agreement, it is official, we’re good.”
Childers said the grant will allow the city to take 70 acres of riverfront land and convert it into an “outdoor adventure park.”
“But really, this grant starts phase one,” Childers said. “That’s the real important part because we can’t get to phase two, phase three, phase four without getting phase one done. This grant gives us the gateway to getting phase one done.”
He said the next steps will be to hire a designer and to engage with the public about a vision for the area.
The future riverfront amenities pairs with the city designating much of downtown as an Entertainment Destination Center, which is scheduled to take effect July 15.
The start date for the EDC, where the open carry of alcohol will be allowed at certain times, was pushed back as the city encountered a delay in receiving specially branded cups.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a partnership between Bowling Green, Houchens Industries and Live the Dream Development to construct a disadvantaged small business incubator inside the former Save-a-Lot location at 348 College St.
The space is expected to provide a home for local small businesses run by disadvantaged populations such as minorities, women and low-income people. Businesses will be able to stay in the incubator for up to four years and Houchens Industries is providing the property.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said she worked at the location before it was a Save-a-Lot after graduating from Western Kentucky University in 1982.
“That was just a critical piece to that community,” Parrigin said.
Commissioner Carlos Bailey said he used to visit the store to get a bite to eat after church services.
The incubator “is going to bring more commerce and help out somebody that is low income to have a piece of the American dream,” Bailey said. “This isn’t something that’s a handout, it’s basically a hand up.”
Also approved was a bid for in-car and body cameras as well as an interview room system for the Bowling Green Police Department. These items will cost about $2.1 million and will be phased in during the next five years.
Commissioners also authorized a bid for police car up-fitting, not to exceed $73,560, for BGPD’s new fleet of 12 2021 Dodge Chargers.
Also accepted was an award of $1 million from the Kentucky Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Community Project fund. The city expected the grant, which was included in the city’s 2023 budget as a capital improvement project to construct a fire station at the Kentucky Transpark.
Commissioners also approved the submission of an application to the 2022 Emergency and Transitional Pet Shelter and Housing Assistance grant program in the U.S. Department of Justice, which would help survivors of domestic violence at the Barren River Area Safe Space bring their pets out of dangerous situations.
The grant request is for $400,000.
Tori Henninger, executive director of BRASS, said one out of every five crisis calls the center has received over the last six months “have indicated that animal abuse is a part of the domestic violence history.”
Henninger said BRASS is legally required to accept Americans with Disabilities Act service and emotional support animals, but there is no such protection in place for other domestic pets.
The grant would allow those seeking refuge from their abusers to keep their pets safe at a kennel to ensure they are out of harm’s way.
The city will also receive funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program of the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $695,250 to be used over the next five years.
Childers said the funds will help members of the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Program get around obstacles that may prevent them from accessing a rental unit, like utility debt, rental debt and deposits.
Finally, the commissioners approved the second reading of the city’s budget for 2023, which will go into effect July 1. The city is budgeting $164 million for all expenditures and $86 million in general fund expenditures. The FY2023 budget expects a 16.1% increase, or $8,776,250, in occupational fees over FY2022 for a total of $60,133,000.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled July 19. The July 5 meeting has been canceled.