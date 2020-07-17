Less than a month away from the expected return of in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be baptism by fire for Warren East High School’s new principal – longtime athletic director Jonathan Vincent.
“My No. 1 priority will be the safety of anybody that comes into this building,” Vincent told the Daily News on Thursday. “After that, it’s going to be expectations academically, high expectations in the classroom ... and then opportunities for the kids.”
Vincent replaces Jonathan Williams, who left last month after a yearlong stint as Warren East’s principal to take his dream job as principal of Edmonson County High School.
Vincent, who like Williams is an Edmonson County native, has worked at Warren East for the past 15 years, first as a special education teacher and then later as an administrator and athletic director.
Vincent graduated from Edmonson County High School in 1999 and studied at Western Kentucky University, where he earned his teaching degree in special education.
After 10 years teaching special education at Warren East, Vincent pursued and earned a school administration credential from the University of the Cumberlands, he said. He’s been an administrator at the school for about five years now, he said.
Vincent’s tenure as WEHS’ athletic director spans 14 years.
Now as principal, Vincent enters a new chapter marked by the uncertainty of the coronavirus. He acknowledged that there will be challenges, but he places his faith in the school’s staff and said Warren East will commit to communicating with parents and following reopening guidelines.
Vincent said he was “very honored, very humbled” to be offered the job.
“It’s a position that I won’t take lightly,” he said.
Superintendent Rob Clayton said he has “tremendous” confidence in Vincent’s ability to lead Warren East.
“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Vincent receive this opportunity,” Clayton said. “As I shared with him on the phone yesterday, he’s earned it.”
A news release said students and families will have the opportunity to officially welcome Vincent as the new principal at the school’s open house Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.