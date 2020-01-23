Tears were shed Wednesday at My Friend’s Place, the women’s clothing boutique at 2020 Scottsville Road, as co-owners Fonza Pearson and her daughter Meredith Loafman shared memories with longtime customer Kristin Sikes.
“This is the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make,” Loafman said as the store was in the midst of a deep-discount sale in preparation for a Feb. 5 closing. “It’s not about the clothes or owning our own business. It’s about the relationships. We’ve met so many special people over the years. I think that’s what we’ll miss the most.”
My Friend’s Place, located in the past in Greenwood Mall and in a different Scottsville Road location, has been selling clothing, jewelry and accessories for 45 years. Loafman and Pearson have owned it since 2012.
Now, it’s the latest victim of what’s being called the retail apocalypse, the decline of brick-and-mortar stores brought about by a shift toward online shopping.
“Online shopping has really hurt us,” Pearson said. “The last couple of years we’ve seen a decline in sales.”
Pearson has been aware of the steady erosion of retail for years, but My Friend’s Place – which moved to its current location in 2004 – had been largely immune until recent years.
“We would talk to other retailers, and those in bigger cities were hurting much more than we were,” she said.
But now the erosion in retail has caught up with the mother-daughter duo who built their business by providing personal service to customers like Sikes.
“Everything I’m wearing came from here,” Sikes said. “I love these ladies, and I’m going to miss them.”
The upcoming closure of My Friend’s Place will be the latest in a series of losses in the Bowling Green retail environment.
Closures of Kmart, Sears, Toys R Us, LifeWay Christian Store and a number of smaller specialty retailers have left a void in the city’s shopping options, but Bowling Green may dodge the latest bullet.
Pier 1 Imports, a Texas-based retailer specializing in home furnishings, announced this month it will close as many as 450 of its 942 total stores because of falling sales and profits.
The retailer has not released a complete list of stores to be closed, but it recently deleted more than 200 stores from its website and the Bowling Green store at 2608 Scottsville Road was not among them. Stores in Louisville, Owensboro, Frankfort and Clarksville, Tenn., were among those cut.
Pier 1 Imports recently reported a year-to-year sales decrease of 13.3 percent for the third quarter of its current fiscal year and a net loss of $59 million for the quarter.
Other big-name retailers with a presence in Bowling Green are also struggling financially. Macy’s, which has a store in the Greenwood Mall, has been closing stores since 2016 and recently announced plans to shutter 30 more stores this year.
The store in Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall was on the list of closures, but the one in Greenwood Mall was not.
New Jersey-based Bed, Bath & Beyond, which has a Bowling Green location, has announced plans to close 40 stores in 2020, but no Kentucky stores are on the list.
