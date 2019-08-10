High pressure will dominate our weather pattern throughout the entirety of this weekend. It’ll be hot and muggy under partly sunny skies, with Saturday afternoon highs hitting the high 80s. Pop-up storms will be possible by early Monday afternoon, with chances for the wet stuff increasing thanks to an approaching cold front Tuesday. For more detailed forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 87˚/Low 67˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 94˚/Low 68˚ Isolated Storms
- Tuesday: High 93˚/Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 88˚/Low 71˚ Isolated Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.