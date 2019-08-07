A cold front will continue to slowly shift southeast of the area Wednesday. With this mechanism exiting the area, slightly cooler temperatures will be present under partly sunny skies. Another front is poised to advance southeast over the area late Thursday into Friday, keeping scattered storm chances in the forecast. The good news? This weekend looks a bit drier. For more relative forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 86˚/Low 67˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 90˚/Low 68˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Friday: High 86˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
- Saturday: High 87˚/Low 67˚ Isolated Storms
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
