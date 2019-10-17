High pressure will settle in over Kentucky on Thursday. This will bring partly to mostly sunny, quiet conditions to the region and it’ll also keep a cool, crisp feel to the air. Friday will be similar, with thermometers climbing a few degrees warmer. Saturday will be nice early, before scattered rain chances arrive during the afternoon and overnight with a weak cold front. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 61˚/Low 37˚ Partly Sunny
- Friday: High 68˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 73˚/Low 45˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Sunday: High 75˚/Low 52˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 76˚/Low 58˚ Scattered Storms
