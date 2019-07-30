A slow moving cold front will take its time moving east over the area Tuesday. This will equate to scattered shower and storm chances, along with highs in the mid-80s. For the remainder of the workweek, sunny skies will return, along with slowly increasing high temperatures finding their way back to 90. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 84˚/Low 71˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 86˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 90˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
