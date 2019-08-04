Expect more of what we’ve experienced the past few days. Lots of sun will be present early, with an increase in cloud cover, eventually blossoming into pop-up shower and storm chances expected from midday on. High pressure builds in to take control early this week, before a more prominent round of showers and storms arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 88˚/Low 68˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Monday: High 89˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92˚/Low 68˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Wednesday: High 91˚/Low 67˚ Scattered Storms
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 68˚ Isolated Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.