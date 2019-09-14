A bit of relief is in store as we start the weekend. Cooler, drier air has infiltrated the area, thankfully, with lower humidity and Saturday afternoon highs only reaching into the upper 80s. Soak it in while you can before another wave of heat and humidity arrive, which will create a wave of momentum that’ll carry the same conditions well into next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 88˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 92˚/Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 95˚/Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92˚/Low 70˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 93˚/Low 71˚ Mostly Sunny
