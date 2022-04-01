This year’s series of independent films shown in Bowling Green as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers will wind up this month with two free films at the Capitol Arts Center.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., moviegoers can see the documentary “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” a movie about Cuban-born brothers who lead parallel lives as virtuoso musicians despite one living in Havana and the other in New York.
On April 26 at 6 p.m., the Southern Circuit will bring to the Capitol the documentary film “Lily Topples the World,” which is about perhaps the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler.
Tuesday’s film will also give those interested in filmmaking an opportunity to meet the co-director of “Los Hermanos.”
Ken Schneider, a Peabody Award-winning producer/director who has edited documentaries for PBS and HBO, has been traveling throughout the South to showings of this latest film.
“This is the last one in the series where the director will actually come and be there for a question-and-answer session after the film,” said Ernie Small, local sponsor of the Southern Circuit series. “There’s something special about meeting the people who made the film.”
Small said “Los Hermanos” is an interesting and entertaining film that should appeal to music lovers and those interested in the political undercurrents in the documentary.
It tells the story of violinist Ilmar López-Gavilán and his brother, pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, who were separated by the extended Cold War but brought together by their common love of music.
Although music is the dominant theme of the film, Schneider said “Los Hermanos” is “a story about family.”
Schneider, who made 15 trips to Cuba during production of the film, and co-producer Marcia Jarmel capture the lives and struggles of the brothers, their reunion and their first performance together.
“Los Hermanos” should appeal to music lovers, Schneider said, because it features an eclectic score composed by Aldo López-Gavilán, performed with his American brother, and with guest appearances by maestro Joshua Bell and the Harlem Quartet.
In trips to Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and now Kentucky, Schneider said he has encountered a lot of interest in the story and the music.
“I’ve been presenting the film and having Q-and-A sessions,” Schneider said. “People are interested. Most Americans don’t know a lot about Cuban music.”
Schneider made Kentucky stops in Mt. Sterling on Tuesday and Pikeville on Wednesday as part of the Southern Circuit Tour.
Tuesday’s showing is in conjunction with the Warren County Public Library, which now manages the Capitol Arts Center.
The final film in this year’s series, “Lily Topples the World,” tells the story of Chinese adoptee Lily Hevesh and how she became a YouTube sensation through the art of domino toppling.
– More information about the Southern Circuit Tour and other library activities can be found at warrenpl.org.
