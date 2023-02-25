Lost River Elementary School sixth-grader Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic shows the items he and his fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, “Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday.
Lost River Elementary School fourth grader Addison Basham, left, and sixth grader Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic, right, shows the items they and their fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, "Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The backpacks will be filled with stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other needed and wanted items. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Lost River Elementary School BETA students fourth grader Addison Basham, fifth grader Tori Churchwell and sixth graders Cooper Phelps and Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic stand together at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as they work together to put together rolling backpacks full of stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other items for local foster children as part of their service project “Keep it Roll’n.” (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lost River Elementary School fourth grader Addison Basham shows the items she and her fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, "Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The backpacks will be filled with stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other needed and wanted items. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lost River Elementary School sixth-grader Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic shows the items he and his fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, “Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday.
Lost River Elementary School fourth grader Addison Basham, left, and sixth grader Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic, right, shows the items they and their fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, "Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The backpacks will be filled with stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other needed and wanted items. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Lost River Elementary School BETA students fourth grader Addison Basham, fifth grader Tori Churchwell and sixth graders Cooper Phelps and Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic stand together at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as they work together to put together rolling backpacks full of stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other items for local foster children as part of their service project “Keep it Roll’n.” (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lost River Elementary School fourth grader Addison Basham shows the items she and her fellow BETA students collected for the rolling backpacks they are putting together for local foster children as part of their service project, "Keep it Roll’n,” at school on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The backpacks will be filled with stuffed animals, fleece blankets, toiletries, undergarments, books, coloring books and other needed and wanted items. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Lost River Elementary BETA students are asking for rolling backpacks as part of their “Keep it Rollin’” service project.
The backpacks will be filled with stuffed animals, books, toiletries and other supplies and will be given to local foster kids to keep as they move across living situations.
“I wanted to start this because I used to be a foster kid, and it was really hard not having anything with me, and I just basically packed up and left,” said fifth-grader Tori Churchwell. “I wanted something that other foster kids could have to carry with them.”
Churchwell said the goal right now is to fill 20 rolling backpacks. The students are also accepting regular day-to-day backpacks so kids won’t have to wheel their rolling backpacks around school with them.
“We also need teddy bears, books and snacks,” Churchwell said. Fleece blankets are another requested item.
Sixth-grader Cooper Phelps joined in on the project, which came to fruition last fall after the students attended a leadership summit, because it was “inspiring.”
“Given the fact that we are giving kids things since they have nothing to go with when they travel from home to home,” Phelps said.
Fourth-grader Edmir “Eddy” Sakanovic is taking part in the project because he thought it would feel good to put smiles on foster kids’ faces.
“Give them something to go home-to-home with and bring their smiles up, and make them feel like they have something to keep (that is) theirs,” Sakanovic said.