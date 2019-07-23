After two months of odor-free days, gasoline washed through Lost River Cave and a nearby sinkhole following an inch of rain last week.
On July 15, the total volatile organic compound levels briefly reached their highest point at two of the three sites that city and state officials have been monitoring since a presumed gasoline spill occurred nearly four months ago. Total VOCs reached about 9 parts per million at the Lost River Cave entrance and about 400 ppm at a sinkhole near Nashville Road.
Lost River Cave closed tours as a precaution July 15, according to Executive Director Rho Lansden.
“We were really disappointed to have that experience reoccur,” Lansden said. “The state responded, the city responded. It seemed to be limited to that one day. The very next day everything was clear, and we resumed operations.”
Kevin Strohmeier, response coordinator for the Environmental Response Branch of the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, examined the site last week.
Throughout the followup investigation, Strohmeier has theorized that some of the initial release of gasoline might have landed in various cracks and crevices in the cave system, and the subsequent rain events have slowly been washing away the residuals as the water moves through different passages of the limestone network.
Warren County received 1.1 inches of rain July 13 and a Lost River Cave employee observed the odor the following Monday morning, but the smell mostly dissipated within a few hours and the VOC levels dropped back to "almost nonexistent" levels by the next day.
The temporary rise in levels at the cave entrance, after two months of essentially no detections, surprised Strohmeier.
“It’s been one mystery after another. We have some patterns figured out and then it changes,” Strohmeier said.
But if there’s a silver lining, the baseline VOC levels continue to drop with every “flush.”
“So hopefully that’s a good sign,” Strohmeier said.
Strohmeier thinks he’ll be able to conclude monitoring after the total VOC level following a rain event doesn’t exceed 20 ppm.
With the rain Monday, Strohmeier will be watching out for any new activity Tuesday.
“If we’re lucky, we’re not going to smell anything tomorrow,” Strohmeier said Monday.
The third site the city has been monitoring, a nearby residence on Lost Circle, hasn’t experienced elevated VOC levels since April, Strohmeier said.
The incident has not slowed visitation levels at Lost River Cave since it reopened mid-May after about a six-week closure.
“July is typically our busiest month for tourism visitors,” Lansden said. “It’s always exciting when people are at the park and moving around.
“We’ve been excited to see people arriving here from all over the country to experience the cave boat tour.”
Otherwise, business has carried on per usual. Lost River Cave is hosting its annual “Get Down” fundraiser this Saturday to benefit the nonprofit’s nature education programs. The event is sold out.
Gasoline releases can contaminate soil, groundwater, surface water and indoor air. And low-level gasoline exposure can be dangerous – largely due to benzene, a known carcinogen, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists set a threshold limit value (level which workers can work for a lifetime without adverse effects) for benzene of 0.50 ppm for eight-hour exposure times and 2.5 ppm for 15-minute intervals – and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health set stricter levels of 0.1 ppm and 1 ppm, respectively.
But total gasoline vapors – essentially equivalent to total VOCs – have vastly different limits, as benzene would contribute a tiny portion of the vapors, Strohmeier said. ACGIH set limits of 300 ppm for gasoline vapor for an eight-hour shift and 500 ppm for 15-minute intervals. (With this scale, Lost River Cave never experienced levels of exposure considered harmful.)
Leaks at underground storage tanks are a common problem throughout the U.S. It’s expensive for gas stations to replace tanks, and it’s expensive to clean up releases.
Last fiscal year, Kentucky reported 109 new confirmed discharges from underground storage tanks, along with a backlog of 636 remaining cleanups, according to an Environmental Protection Agency report. Nationwide, there were 5,654 confirmed releases last fiscal year and 65,446 remaining cleanups.
Heavy gasoline spill events can be dangerous for the people, plants and animals exposed.
But even routine exposure to fresh, often painfully odorous gasoline at gas stations is dangerous.
In the past few years, more evidence from environmental health experts suggests the benzene exposure people experience at or near gas stations is worthy of concern. A 2018 Columbia University study published in Science of the Total Environment found an average gas station in the midwest was leaking seven gallons of liquid gasoline each day – and that people could be exposed to benzene more than 500 feet away from the source.
