Lost River Cave suds

Suds surround Lost River Cave's tour boat at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The recurring soapy issue has gotten worse in the last six months, Lansden said. 

 Courtesy of Rho Lansden

Lost River Cave’s tour boat floated amidst a sea of billowy white clouds about 10 p.m. Wednesday – or at least, that’s what it looked like. The real culprit was soap suds, a recurring problem in the cave’s waterways, which lie at the lowest point in a 55-mile watershed.

