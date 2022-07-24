Lost River Cave tours are back to normal after a day-and-a-half closure to take care of soap suds in the waterways last week.
The staff is no stranger to the phenomenon, said Rho Lansden, Lost River Cave executive director. As the lowest point in a 55-square mile watershed, everything – “whether it’s good, bad or indifferent” – eventually ends up in the river after rainfall, she said.
Runoff in Bowling Green includes chemicals and waste from both urban and agricultural activities. The entire city lies above a karst region of caves, sinkholes and underground streams, but it boasts few surface streams or channels to direct stormwater runoff.
The runoff instead flows underground, said Bowling Green Public Works Environmental Manager Matt Powell.
There has never been any permanent damage to the Lost River Cave system or river from instances like these, Lansden said. When the staff notices soap suds, they call the local water authority and close cave tours until the river clears up.
Powell said pinpointing the source is more difficult than it seems. Each runoff chemical acts a little bit differently, with some components moving more freely than others. Some chemicals might appear at the water’s surface while others might not be as observable.
“To be perfectly blunt, we don’t have a really strong handle on what we’re dealing with,” Powell said.
To trace the origin of the soapy suds, stormwater management staff have been tracking which other locations are impacted at the same time as Lost River Cave. They’ve been trying to work backward from there to map the problem, Powell said.
In the meantime, they are also talking with people in the watershed region who utilize large quantities of chemicals to ensure that they are being good stewards, making sure all their “systems are closed” so chemicals are “not discharged to the environment at all,” Powell said.
Individual residents can help on a smaller scale, he added. UnderBG’s website lists several guidelines to avoid runoff contamination, including:
- making sure storm drains, curb inlets and injection wells are free of trash and debris;
- fixing leaky vehicles;
- using pesticides and fertilizers only when necessary;
- picking up pet waste;
- calling hazardous waste disposal before getting rid of any hazardous chemicals;
- avoiding disposal of any type of wipes in the toilet;
- keeping batteries and appliances out of house waste;
- keeping cigarette butts off the ground;
- maintaining septic tanks by inspecting them every 2-3 years;
- and adding ground cover, mulch or other material to cover bare soil when landscaping.