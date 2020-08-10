It will be springtime in September for Lost River Cave with Earth Week scheduled Sept. 20-26.
Lost River Cave will use the week to raise awareness as well as offer a chance to encourage volunteers to assist with the continued meadow restoration project.
“This would have been the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this year,” Lost River Cave operations manager Chad Singer said.
“A lot of places and other conservation efforts didn’t get to have it because of the shutdown and everything else. It was important to get it rescheduled. We had people that wanted to do this and it was going to be our second annual Earth Week. We are just very happy that we are able to do so,” he said.
“We picked September because it is not too hot. It’s kind of the April of the fall. It’s just a good time of year to be out here at the park.”
Volunteers can sign up to help restore the wildflower meadow and remove the plant known as the winter creeper – a commonly used ground cover that is threatening areas of the park.
“The whole week is devoted around helping to restore that meadow that is down there in the woodland area of the park and Blue Hole No. 3, which is right across from it,” Singer said. “This is going to be a mission week. It’s going to be about encouraging the conservation of the environment and passing this really awesome gift down.”
The restoration project will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20-26, with all volunteers receiving a free Boat Tour pass and the first 300 participants receiving a free Earth Week 2020 T-shirt.
Social distancing will be enforced during the week, with all volunteers encouraged to wear a face covering or mask when social distancing is not possible.
Volunteers will be required to bring their own tools and gloves to limit contact with others, but Lost River Cave will provide hand sanitizer and poison ivy protectant.
The week will culminate with an awards ceremony Sept. 26, with honors given to the most volunteer hours by a school, organization, business or individual as well as awards for most volunteers by a school, organization or business. Door prizes will also be given out, with volunteers receiving more chances based on how much time they have volunteered during the week.
“This is a great way for everybody to participate in something,” Singer said. “It’s a free event. All you have to do is come out and enjoy nature with us.”
Singer said close to 200 people have already signed up with registration ongoing at the park’s website, lostrivercave.org.
