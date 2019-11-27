A new adult nature program is coming to Lost River Cave on Saturday.
The Peoples of Lost River Cave explores the people throughout time who have used Lost River Cave in one way or another. The class is $10 to attend and $15 to take the Smoke Writing Tour. The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. and the tour is from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Annie Holt, nature center director at Lost River Cave, said the program – which traces the cave from prehistoric times thorough the current day – has been compiled through the work of several different historians.
“We do have an avid Civil War historian that has done quite a bit of research for us,” Holt said. “Elvin Smith Jr. is the historian for the Hardin County Historic Museum and he has been pulling together our history here for over 20 years. He has provided me with a lot of information on the soldiers who have camped here, especially those who have left their names inside the cave. I will be talking about a lot of those soldiers specifically.”
Other information included in the program focuses on the Night Club Era from the early 1930s to the 1960s.
“That was just a popular thing, just going to night clubs and listening to the big bands and dancing all night long,” Holt said. “Ours was pretty popular because it had natural air conditioning because it was at the entrance of the cave, so it stayed around 57 degrees. In a time before air conditioning came out, that was pretty desired. That research was basically by word of mouth and by interviewing those who were here at the time of the Night Club Era and those who were managing the night club.
“We also have received personal accounts of those who were working here as tour guides,” Holt said. “We will also be talking about the Native American people that were known to have visited here by way of their projectile points and tools that were left behind.
The cave tour is an optional event.
“Anyone that would like to can go up to the upper passageway of the cave and we will look at the names of the soldiers that have left their mark behind,” she said. “We will talk in more detail about their lives.”
Holt said those considering taking the cave tour should be aware of the physical requirements.
“That is always a hard question to answer because we are climbing and crawling through the cave,” she said. “There’s some difficulty but as far as it being a cave, it is not that difficult especially when you consider what is easy for a climb and crawl through a cave. There is nothing like a belly crawl or anything like that. The worst crawling is on hands and knees and walking where you are bent at the waist. As far as climbing, there’s one area where you climb back down and back up.
“That is the only area that requires climbing, but you have plenty of help. There’s rocks to hold onto and I’m there to help as well. … We don’t go very deep into the cave. You don’t have to to get to some priceless areas.”
– For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lostrivercave.org/adult-nature-programs.
