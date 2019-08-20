Lost River Pizza owner opening breakfast spot

He has mastered pizza, and Keith Coffman is now ready to try his hand at biscuits and gravy.
Coffman, who founded Lost River Pizza Co. on Nashville Road eight years ago and turned it into a popular eatery, plans to open a breakfast-oriented restaurant next month at the site of the former Bombay Bistro at 2800 Scottsville Road.
Called Hangry Jack’s Breakfast Joint, the restaurant will be in the strip shopping center behind the Scottsville Road Starbucks.
“There aren’t a lot of breakfast places outside of the chain restaurants,” said Coffman, 45. “This is a concept I created from the ground up. I’ve been wanting to do a breakfast concept, so I decided to do it now.”
Coffman, who also owned the High Tops restaurant on Center Street before it closed, said Hangry Jack’s will offer traditional breakfast fare along with some out-of-the-ordinary items.
“A lot of people like having the traditional scrambled eggs and biscuit and gravy,” he said. “We’ll offer that, but we’ll have more than just the traditional breakfast.”
A Hangry Jack’s Facebook page teases such menu items as chicken and funnel cake and a “jacked-up breakfast tots” dish that has tater tots smothered in gravy, cheese and bacon.
“We’ll have local-sourced bacon and sausage,” Coffman said. “We’ll offer breakfast burgers and have international breakfast offerings.”
Coffman said patrons can find country ham, pork chops and steak on the menu along with beignets, Belgian waffles and fresh juices.
Creating those dishes is Hangry Jack’s General Manager Chris Johnson, who studied culinary arts at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and has been the club chef at Bowling Green Country Club for nearly four years.
“We’ll offer a little bit of everything,” said Johnson, who mentioned chocolate gravy and crepes topped with bourbon caramel sauce as examples of the unusual menu items. “We’re trying to offer something you can’t get anywhere else.”
Coffman plans to have a liquor license for Hangry Jack’s, which will be open for breakfast and brunch from 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. weekdays and until 2 p.m. on weekends. But he said his main strategy is to cater to those with early-morning breakfast cravings.
“In the mornings, when you’re really hungry, some people describe it as being hangry,” Coffman said.
Thus the name and logo, which includes an image of an angry-looking donkey who could well be craving some breakfast.
“We’ll have some fun with the name and the logo,” Coffman said. “But our main goal is to make sure everything is high-quality and to make sure people get good service.”
Hangry Jack’s will have plenty of room to accommodate hungry patrons in the 3,000-square-foot space that Coffman said can seat 130. He said the eatery will have 16 to 20 employees and will have a private meeting room.
Coffman plans to have the restaurant open on or around Sept. 23. In the meantime, he’s working on another project that is an outgrowth of Lost River Pizza – putting a food truck on the road locally.
“Lost River Pizza has experienced such growth that we’re adding a pizza concession trailer,” he said. “It’s being built now and will be on the road soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.