Lost River Sessions LIVE! is returning for its 2023 season of monthly concerts on. Jan. 19 at the Capitol Arts Center.
The 11-time Emmy award-winning television, concert and radio series was launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio.
The first concert of the season, featuring opening act Swift Silver and headliner East Nash Grass, will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 19, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Rachel Cato, development services and outreach coordinator for WKU Public Media, said songwriters Anna Kline and John Looney make up Swift Silver.
Kline has a recent songwriting credit on The Local Honeys’ newest album and they have performed on Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmerman.
East Nash Grass from Nashville is one of the top young bands in bluegrass music, she said, adding that they recently played at Ryman Auditorium.
In addition to live music, audience members can also enjoy beverages from Gasper Brewing Company and Bluegrass Vineyards.
Amy Combs, director of development at WKU Public Media, said Lost River Sessions features up-and-coming artists in folk, bluegrass and Americana performing intimate live sets at various iconic venues across southcentral Kentucky.
“We have a TV presence in 36 states and reach 163 million each week,” Combs said. “The live shows began in 2016.”
Combs said the shows are primarily worked by WKU students who are interested in working behind the scenes in lighting and production.
“Five of our eleven Emmys have been through the students,” she said.
The shows will be the third Thursday each month, with the season running until May.
Tickets are available at capitolbg.org and are $12.50 for regular admission and $10 for students.