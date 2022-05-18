Lost River Sessions LIVE! scheduled for May 19 By the Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email May 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio will sponsor Lost River Sessions LIVE! at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Arts Center.The Emmy-award winning TV, concert and radio series, which debuted in September 2016, will feature headliner Kristina Murray with Cameron Whitman and will be recorded live for WKU Public Radio.Murray, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, opened for Lost River Sessions LIVE! in 2018 for Lilly Hiatt, according to Rachel Cato, development services and outreach coordinator for WKU Public Media. Originally from Georgia, Murray had her Ryman debut last week for the Georgia on my Mind concert and will be featured soon on an episode of Lost River Sessions that was recorded last year.Whitman is a local songwriter that Cato said organizers wanted to feature years ago, but because of the pandemic, this will be his Lost River Sessions debut.– Tickets are available at warrenpl.org/capitol and are $12.50 for general admission and $10 with student ID. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man pleads guilty in double-fatality crashTwo Nashville Road crashes result in arrestsJohn Michael PotterHardcastles honored as SC Kentuckians of the YearWKU responds to Wilkins' lawsuitWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCharles Edward AndersonCovella Houchens BiggersRobert Jerry MartinD'Trevion A. Turner Images Videos State News Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn Midterm updates | Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn National News AP News Summary at 3:42 a.m. EDT Europe's push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter Live updates | NATO says Finland, Sweden apply to join Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack 5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle POLITICAL NEWS Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania Ballot counting issues delay results in OR House primary Dan Pastore wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District. Kotek wins Democratic nod in Oregon governor's race Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView