WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio will sponsor Lost River Sessions LIVE! at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Arts Center.

The Emmy-award winning TV, concert and radio series, which debuted in September 2016, will feature headliner Kristina Murray with Cameron Whitman and will be recorded live for WKU Public Radio.

Murray, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, opened for Lost River Sessions LIVE! in 2018 for Lilly Hiatt, according to Rachel Cato, development services and outreach coordinator for WKU Public Media.

Originally from Georgia, Murray had her Ryman debut last week for the Georgia on my Mind concert and will be featured soon on an episode of Lost River Sessions that was recorded last year.

Whitman is a local songwriter that Cato said organizers wanted to feature years ago, but because of the pandemic, this will be his Lost River Sessions debut.

– Tickets are available at warrenpl.org/capitol and are $12.50 for general admission and $10 with student ID.

