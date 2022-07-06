Live music will fill the Capitol Arts Center on July 21 as the monthly concert series Lost River Sessions LIVE! returns with artists Brennen Leigh and Mark Whitley.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Darius Barati, producer of Lost River Sessions LIVE!, said the headliner, Leigh, is a songwriter originally from the Midwest who spent time in Austin, Texas. She currently lives in Nashville.
“What I love about her is that her music goes into a lot of different genres,” Barati said. “She performs bluegrass and folk, which is what we love on the show. She also dips into Midwest swing style.”
Rachel Cato, development services and outreach coordinator for WKU Public Media, said Leigh’s latest performance was at the ROMP festival in Owensboro.
The show’s other artist, Whitley, a Smiths Grove resident, is a musician who many people will recognize from the band Dry Land Fish
Barati said that lately, he has been a solo songwriter.
“We actually have done a TV episode with him,” he said. “He’s also known for his woodworking skills and is one of the most talented human beings I have ever met, especially from this area.”
Lost River Sessions LIVE! is an Emmy-award winning live folk, bluegrass and Americana television and radio program.
Locally, the show will air on WKU PBS at 8 p.m. every Saturday and at 9 p.m. every Sunday. It also airs on WKU Public Radio every Saturday at 4 p.m.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost River Sessions LIVE! was on hiatus.
“We are so happy to be back again, doing these shows on a regular basis,” Barati said.
– Tickets are available at warrenpl.org/capitol and are $12.50 for general admission and $10 at the door with student ID.