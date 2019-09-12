The next Lost River Sessions LIVE! concert will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Capitol Arts Center and features indie Americana quartet Mipso and special guest Amythyst Kiah.
Born from North Carolina’s broad range of musical influences, Mipso’s sound is an “undeniable alchemy of the historical musical traditions of the rural south and their progressive home of Chapel Hill,” according to a news release from WKU Public Broadcasting, which produces Lost River Sessions. “A discernible and rising force in the Americana musical genre, Mipso’s music is lush and forward moving – Appalachia melds with modern alt-country, hints of folk-rock are leavened with a sly and subversive sense of humor, and underneath it all is a genuine and moving passion for the ever-evolving traditions of Americana. With the recent release of the band’s fifth album, Edges Run (April 2018/Anti-Fragile Music), Mipso continues the complex dance of looking back and moving forward with grace and beauty.”
Opening the show is special guest Amythyst Kiah, who Rolling Stone magazine described as “one of roots music’s most exciting emerging talents.”
Lobby doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission and $10.50 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.