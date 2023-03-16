Lost River Sessions returns Thursday By The the Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Mar 16, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email 1 of 2 Lost River Sessions will return to The Capitol Arts Center on Thursday with Flat River Band and opener, The Jenkins Twins. Submitted Lost River Sessions will return to The Capitol Arts Center on Thursday with Flat River Band and opener, The Jenkins Twins. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lost River Sessions will return to The Capitol Arts Center on Thursday with Flat River Band and opener, The Jenkins Twins.Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission and free to all students with a high school or WKU ID. To purchase tickets, visit capitolbg.org.Lost River Sessions is the Emmy-award winning folk, bluegrass and Americana television, concert and radio series produced by WKU Public Media in Bowling Green. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo BG men indicted on rape charges against childGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson caseBrooke Bryant (Vincent)Stansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachRestaurant inspectionsCoaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departureWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsParks worker's quick use of AED device saves lifeBG man arrested, linked to two overdosesLiving and dying in the shadows: The story of Azel Beckner Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 9:38 a.m. EDT Wall Street opens lower as smaller bank stocks sink again AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:37 a.m. EDT Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low POLITICAL NEWS Yellen to tell Congress US banking system 'remains sound' Trump's VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration Yellen to tell Congress US banking system 'sound' after bank failures, Americans 'can feel confident' their money safe House OKs bill allowing parental input on school materials With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView