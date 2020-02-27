The next Lost River Sessions Live! concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Arts Center will feature singer-songwriter Kyshona Armstrong.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 general admission and $10.50 for students.
Armstrong’s career began when she was a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients. She eventually moved to Nashville and learned how to balance her music career and her therapist profession.
Her LP “Listen” will be released Friday and was co-produced by Andrija Tokic, who produced albums for St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Alabama Shakes and Hurray For the Riff Raff.
“It’s for every silent scream, every heavy load, every fearful thought and the simmering sense of anger that the silenced, the lost and the forgotten try to hide from the world,” Armstrong wrote in her artist biography.
– For more information, visit lostriversessions.org.
