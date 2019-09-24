The second official day of Fall will feel magnificent! Low humidity will accompany lots of sunshine, along with afternoon highs holding in the low 80s. We’ll warm up a few degrees Wednesday, before a passing cold front brings scattered shower and storm chances Wednesday night into Thursday. Unfortunately, readings will be returning to the low 90s this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 83˚/Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 88˚/Low 57˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Thursday: High 84˚/Low 65˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Friday: High 91˚/Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 92˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
