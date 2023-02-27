In his lifetime after receiving a Medal of Honor from the U.S. Army for his actions in combat during World War I, Sgt. Alvin York was treated to many hero’s welcomes.
On Saturday, York’s daughter, Betsy Ross York Lowrey, was on the receiving end of her own greeting committee, as family and friends from several states gathered at the First Church of the Nazarene to celebrate her 90th birthday.
The seventh of 10 children born to York and his wife, Lowrey is the only surviving child, and the inheritor of a legacy that stretches well beyond York’s native Fentress County, Tennessee.
“She is about as humble as they come,” said Lowrey’s nephew, Barry Payne. “She would be the first one on your doorstep with a pie if you were a new neighbor.”
Lowrey has called Bowling Green home for the past 65 years, and worked as a secretary at Western Kentucky University, where her late husband, Howard, was a professor in industrial education.
After living in Shawnee Estates for several years, Lowrey recently moved to Greenwood Nursing and Rehab, and was brought from there to the church Saturday for a surprise celebration and meal.
“I don’t know how they kept this a secret from me, but they did,” Lowrey said with a laugh. “I didn’t think I would ever make it to 90, but I’m thankful I did.”
York attained legendary status through his exploits during World War I, in which he led a depleted American battalion that fought off a German machine gun nest during a 1918 battle in France near the war’s end, forcing the German combatants to surrender.
About 25 German soldiers were killed and 132 were taken prisoner in that battle.
After York received the Medal of Honor, a group of businessmen banded together to buy a farm for him and his family, and York established a foundation to support educational opportunities for Appalachian youths.
He raised funds for a private agricultural school in Tennessee that still operates today as the Alvin C. York Institute, a public high school financed and operated by the state.
“He wanted the kids down there to have the exact same opportunities that everybody else had in the big cities,” Payne said.
York’s autobiography provided the basis for a 1941 biopic, “Sergeant York”, for which Gary Cooper won the Academy Award for Best Actor in the title role.
York died in 1964 at age 76.
For all the plaudits York received across the U.S., Lowrey thought of him as “just daddy” around the house.
“He was dad to me, but he did a lot for everybody,” Lowrey said. “He always led us in a family prayer at bedtime. We had a lot of good times.”
Lowrey is a founding member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green and served as a Sunday School teacher and missionary president.
The Tennessee General Assembly honored Lowrey and two of her then-living siblings with a joint resolution in 2018 sponsored by Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Kiesling, who attended Saturday’s celebration.
“The York family has been a treasure for the people of Fentress and Pickett counties,” said Keisling, whose grandfather was York’s banker and whose great-grandfather was the doctor who delivered York’s children.