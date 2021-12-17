In Bowling Green on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman seemed almost at a loss for words as she pushed back tears to deliver her condolences to a local family that lost seven members to last weekend’s severe tornado cluster.
“I cannot imagine” their grief, Coleman said.
She was visiting the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School, which has been turned into a clearinghouse for supplies and donations Warren County Public Schools is distributing to the hundreds of families whose homes have been impacted by the storm.
The latest estimate Thursday by a local official was that 900 homes have been affected. Some 500 homes have been destroyed completely, with the latest National Weather Service assessment finding that three tornadoes tore through Bowling Green and Warren County.
On Thursday, authorities found the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown, the 17th victim of the tornadoes in Warren County and the seventh member of one family to die.
Asked for her message to the grieving family, Coleman said her own experience as a mother was top of mind.
“I’m here as (lieutenant governor), but I’m always a mother first,” she said. “I have kids of my own that I think about as I look at every house and every building in town. I think about, ‘What would I do if this was my house? What would I do if I had to take my kids somewhere and do something like this? ...
“I don’t know how these folks can possibly begin to move forward. But what I do know is they have a community full of people who have shown to help them do that, and in the face of significant loss that I cannot possibly comprehend, what I can tell you is that I have seen a significant outpouring of love. That will not bring their family members back, but it certainly shows how much this community cares about people.”
Coleman was joined by state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, who described the old elementary school – converted into a center for volunteers to sort donations and marshal relief efforts – as a “beehive” of people mobilizing to help.
“Our community has stood together. We are Bowling Green strong, and we’re going to build back and we’re going to be better and stronger,” Minter said.
“For those of you who can hear this, if you are looking to do something, we need you,” Minter said. “Please, look at what is needed to be donated. There is still a need for people to help clean up in neighborhoods.”
To those who have lost loved ones, homes or their businesses, Minter said: “We see you, and we hear you,” pledging her help with recovery efforts.
Asked about more permanent housing for locals currently living in makeshift shelters, Coleman said the state has initially opened state parks for anyone without shelter because of the storm.
“The cleanup alone is going to be significant, and take a significant amount of time,” Coleman said, praising churches and families for opening their doors to strangers.
“Right now, I can tell you that that is something we’re committed to making sure folks have,” Coleman said of a more permanent housing solution for the displaced. “This is a long-term process, and affordable housing … is something we have to have.”
Coleman encouraged donations be made through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund at secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief.
“Last count was $16 million raised from people across Kentucky across the country,” Coleman said. “Every dime of that is going directly to boots on the ground, recovery, clean-up, folks who need it.”
Coleman also encouraged individuals to donate blood at their local blood bank. Local blood drives can be found at redcrossblood.org.
Asked about whether the state's unemployment system is equipped to handle those who are jobless and now homeless, Coleman said “every component of the government is active and on the ground.”
“Every sector of our economy and every piece of our lives have been rocked, and that’s what we’re here for,” Coleman said. “We’re committed to making sure that we get the resources where they’re needed.”