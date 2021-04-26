Seven-year-old Gavin Bromer of Alvaton has an eye for finding four- and five-leaf clovers. But he topped those finds with the recent discovery of a rare six-leaf clover at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
“I’ve found at least 15 four-leafs in my life,” Gavin said.
The odds of finding a four-leaf clover on the first try are 10,000 to one, and the odds of finding even a five-leaf clover on the first try are one million to one, according to Penn State’s statistical analysis website Minitab.
Four-leaf clovers represent faith, hope, love and, most of all, luck, according to Scotland Conservation Trust. The more leaves that a clover has, the more lucky that it is.
That also means that they’re harder to find.
Gavin, however, was practicing soccer over spring break, and he was lucky enough to look down and spot a clover with six leaves.
“I was just walking around and looking at the clovers because I knew I would find some four-leafs because I had before,” Gavin said. “And then I saw this crazy-looking clover, and I counted the leaves, and it was six.”
The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation said clovers with more than three leaves are not a different type of clover, but rather a three-leaf clover with a genetic mutation.
“We looked up six-leaf clovers and found that they were really rare,” Gavin said. “People were actually selling them.”
Gavin’s father, Jonathan Bromer, put the six-leaf clover in his wallet to preserve his son’s luck, Gavin said. Now, Gavin has the clover pressed between two pieces of tape to preserve the leaves.
Gavin found his first four-leaf clover in a cul-de-sac in his neighborhood. He renamed the cul-de-sac “Four-Leaf Clover Land.”
“In the summer and spring, I go over there and find a nice patch of clovers and start looking,” Gavin said.
Gavin’s mother, Natalie Bromer, said her son finds a four-leaf clover every time he looks.
Out of his parents and his two siblings, Gavin is the only one in the family with the special knack for hunting down four- and five-leaf clovers, she said.
“Gavin just kind of has the magic,” Natalie Bromer said. “It’s like he has a radar.”
Even though he chose to keep most of his talent to himself, Gavin had one tip for finding four-leaf clovers.
“Find a patch that has clovers that are solid grain,” Gavin said. “Look for a nice, perfect patch, no leaves flipped over, just try to find a crazy-looking one.”
