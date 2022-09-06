Western Kentucky University PBS is partnering with the Capitol Arts Center for a free public screening of the documentary “By Parties Unknown.”
The 90-minute documentary, which explores the lynching of four Black men in Russellville in 1908, will be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Arts Center.
The story begins with Rufus Browder, a Black man who shot and killed a white man named James Cunningham in an argument.
“Browder was a farmhand who got in an altercation with his white overseer,” said Josh Niedwick, the documentary director and producer. “They shot at each other and James died from his wounds.”
Browder was jailed and lynch mobs soon formed, but Browder escaped the mobs. Instead, four Black men were singled out and were lynched Aug. 1, 1908, in Russellville.
The story and its repercussions were documented in a special Daily News report in 2018 titled “Hidden History” available on the Daily News website.
Niedwick said it took four years to complete the documentary, with much of the story being told by Michael Moore, executive director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville.
The museum has an exhibit chronicling the incident and Niedwick said Moore has been working on it since he was around 11.
Niedwick got the idea for the project after he learned about the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which memorializes victims of racial lynchings with markers.
There are markers for each county where lynchings took place, Niedwick said.
After he contacted Moore and researched the event, the two began working together, filming began and the story was told.
“There is a lot of documentation and we still don’t have all of the pieces of the puzzle,” he said. “Moore’s goal and mission is to initiate conversation about the lynching and bring attention to the matter. It’s not an accusation. It’s a way of offering healing by talking about it.”
On Aug. 2, the day after the anniversary of the lynching, Niedwick said there was a private viewing of the film for descendants of the victims. Also present at the viewing was a descendant of Cunningham.
“We tried to find someone from all sides of the story so they could view it and add their feedback,” he said.
Niedwick said he hopes the public screening this week is the first of many viewings of the documentary.
“We want to make this available for PBS (stations) across the country,” he said. “The goal is to get it out to as many stations as we can so that people will know the story.”
– Following the screening, there will be a Q&A session with Moore and Niedwick.