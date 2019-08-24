With the start of his trial expected in just two weeks, the Scottsville man accused of murder, kidnapping and the first-degree rape and sodomy of a 7-year-old girl has reached a plea agreement.
Allen County Commonwealth Attorney Corey Morgan confirmed to the Daily News on Saturday that Timothy Madden had taken an Alford plea on the rape and sodomy charges he faced and pleaded guilty on the murder and kidnapping charges.
An Alford plea allows the defendant to deny guilt, while still acknowledging enough evidence exists for a jury to find the defendant guilty.
Because of the plea, Madden will not stand trial. However, Morgan said prosecutors will be allowed to spend a full day presenting evidence they’ve collected against Madden during his sentencing hearing scheduled Oct. 23.
Tom Griffiths, Madden’s attorney, did not immediately return an email and a phone call seeking comment Saturday.
Madden faced charges in connection with the Nov. 14, 2015, death of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin. Her body was found in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottsville High School, where a youth league football game was taking place on the night of her sudden disappearance.
Authorities allege that results of preliminary DNA testing linked Madden to the crimes.
Earlier this month, attorneys on both sides indicated they anticipated being ready for the start of the trial Sept. 4 in Hardin County, where it was moved because of pretrial publicity and other factors.
