Growth and how best to handle it was at the core of a forum Tuesday for the three Republican candidates for the sixth district magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court.
Organized by residents of the Rich Pond area whose opposition to a 400-lot subdivision along Ky. 242 failed to stop its approval this month by the City-County Planning Commission, the forum at Chaney’s Dairy Barn brought out about 60 residents to hear from incumbent Magistrate Ron Cummings and challengers Shawn Helbig and Kelcey Rock.
With no Democrat in the race, the winner of the May 17 GOP primary will win a four-year term and a $39,000-per-year job as one of the county’s six magistrates.
Those high stakes led to some pointed questions and lively debate, much of it centered on planning commission and fiscal court approvals of multiple residential developments in the southern end of the county that falls within the sixth district.
Moderator Laura Rogers and forum organizer Kathy Fletcher aimed a series of questions at the candidates, and their answers revealed some differences.
On the issue of the breakneck pace of residential growth in the southern end of the county, Rock said he understood the need for more housing in a county that is among the state’s fastest-growing.
“There is a need for new housing,” said Rock, a 37-year-old Metcalfe County native who works in financial services. “But we don’t need the neighborhoods as congested as they’re becoming.”
Helbig, a retired law enforcement officer who took a leave of absence from his job as a detective on the staff of Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken to run for office, said all the high-density developments in the area near South Warren High School are creating traffic and other problems that he said could be avoided with better planning.
“We have a lot of land already zoned for low-density residential nearer downtown,” said Helbig, 51. “We don’t have to go out in the county. The area along U.S. 31-W in the north end of the county needs to be developed. We’re taking it in the teeth in the south end.”
Cummings, a longtime Realtor who is serving his first term on fiscal court, took a different view, saying: “Who am I to tell someone where to build? Builders have to go where the demand is.”
The demand in the southern end of the county has led to many planning commission approvals of projects that will turn farmland into subdivisions.
Such developments are routinely opposed by neighboring residents and just as routinely approved by the planning commission and fiscal court.
Fletcher questioned the wisdom of those approvals and brought up language about “maintaining the rural character” in the county’s comprehensive plan.
Targeting the incumbent, Fletcher asked Cummings: “How have you fought to protect that (rural character)?”
Cummings pushed back, saying he has talked to developers about reducing density and has cast the lone dissenting vote against a couple of developments along Nashville Road.
“I have voted no because I’ve had feedback from people,” Cummings said.
“You voted no to save face,” charged Fletcher, who said the unwanted developments bring “traffic congestion, crime and flooding issues.”
Saying “the whole issue of compatibility is tough,” Cummings pointed out that escalating raw land prices and access to sewer are factors to be considered. He said he plans to vote for the 429-lot, 127-acre development along Rich Pond-Rockfield Road proposed by Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties and builder Barrett Hammer.
Both Rock and Helbig take a more measured approach.
“Barrett Hammer is an excellent builder, but 3.5 houses per acre is extremely dense,” Helbig said. “That’s not a good density out here in the county.”
Rock said his votes on developments would consider if the projects increase the beauty and value of the area and if they fit with the surrounding neighborhood.
Responding to a question from an audience member, the three candidates also diverged on the issue of changing fiscal court’s tradition of having morning meetings that are difficult for working people to attend.
“Most business that’s ever done is during the day,” Cummings said. “I’m dead set against having meetings at night because department heads would have a hard time getting there and it would cost more money.”
Rock said he was open to night meetings and would like to see meeting agendas posted online well ahead of time.
Helbig suggested a compromise, with one of the two monthly meetings held during the day and the other at night.
“I worked for the city, and it didn’t cost them more to have meetings at night,” he said. “We’re here to serve you. If you say you want night meetings, we need to have them.”
Tuesday’s two-hour forum isn’t the last time these three candidates and others running for magistrate seats throughout the county will face the public before the primary election.
The nine county volunteer fire departments have organized a candidates forum for all those running for magistrate. It will be at 6 p.m. March 31 at the Western Kentucky University Agriculture Expo Center.
Fletcher said her Rich Pond-area group isn’t planning any more candidate forums, but she said this one was a success.
“I think the community heard from three great candidates,” she said, “and I think their votes will reflect who they thought best answered their questions.”
