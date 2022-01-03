With the filing deadline for local offices in the 2022 election fast approaching, a couple of Warren County magistrate races are getting crowded – at least on one side of the political spectrum.
Republicans Kelcey Rock and Bryan Franklin recently filed to run for separate magistrate seats, and each brought the number of GOP candidates in those races to three.
Rock, who lives on Old Greenhill Road in the Alvaton community, is the latest candidate for the sixth district magistrate seat now held by Ron Cummings.
He joins Cummings – a longtime Warren County Realtor who is serving his first term on Warren Fiscal Court – and retired law enforcement officer Shawn Helbig as candidates for the Republican nomination.
No Democrats have yet filed to run for sixth district magistrate.
A Metcalfe County native and University of Kentucky graduate, Rock brings a background in financial services to the race.
Having worked with business owners and farmers seeking loans, Rock believes that experience will translate well to fiscal court.
“Over the last two years, during COVID-19, I’ve had the opportunity to work with small business owners and farmers through the (federal) Paycheck Protection Program,” said Rock, 37. “I want to continue serving the community.”
A former part-time entrepreneurship instructor at Western Kentucky University, Rock believes his familiarity with the business community will be an asset.
“With the expansion going on in the county, I think it’s important to have someone deeply rooted in the business community,” he said.
Franklin, who is running for third district magistrate, is like Rock a newcomer to politics who is familiar with local businesses.
During his 13 years with Bluegrass Cellular, Franklin worked with local businesses on their phone and internet plans. He is now doing a similar job with the Spectrum internet and phone provider.
“I’ve always worked with businesses to find solutions to problems,” said Franklin, 53. “I think that translates well to fiscal court.”
Franklin, who grew up in Butler County but has lived in Warren County for 18 years, said he became interested in running for office when the incumbent third district magistrate, Tony Payne, announced he wasn’t running.
“Tony let me know that he wasn’t running again,” Franklin said. “I would’ve never run against him, but I saw this as an opportunity to carry on what he did for the district.”
Franklin says continuing the county’s rollout of high-speed internet service and managing the county’s rapid growth are among his priorities.
He is joined in the race for the Republican nomination for third district magistrate by Rick Williams and Scott Bledsoe. No Democrats have yet filed for the seat.
The deadline to file for office is Jan. 7, but the Kentucky General Assembly is expected to consider extending that deadline to allow more time for completing work on redrawing political districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau numbers.