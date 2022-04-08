Growth, traffic and crime were among the topics brought up by Plano residents and discussed Thursday at a community meeting.
The meeting at Plano Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 is the first of three taking place this month organized by Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings.
Cummings and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower hosted the event, taking questions for about an hour from a crowd consisting of a few dozen attendees, including some candidates for local office.
"Hopefully we gave people the answers they were looking for," Cummings said after the meeting. "Things change all the time and we as elected officials need to be ready to pivot when it's time to pivot to do something where we can help our citizens."
During the meeting, Cummings fielded some questions from residents concerned about traffic outside their homes on county roads.
Multiple audience members spoke of observing drivers speeding along their narrow roads, which they said were being used as "cut-throughs" to travel between major roads.
Cummings said the questions about speeding at Thursday's meeting reflected daily interactions with constituents, telling the audience that he gets more calls from residents about speeding motorists than any other topic.
Cummings said he would like to see the county invest in road shouldering equipment as a way to quickly improve safety on rural roads.
"If you put a shoulder on each side of the road, we'd fix 90 percent of our problems (with roads) in Warren County," Cummings said.
Hightower added that the number of crashes the sheriff's office has worked on certain roads has fluctuated from year to year.
Citing Plano Road, Hightower said deputies responded to 32 crashes on that road in 2018, 40 the next year, 35 in 2020 and 46 crashes in 2021.
The sheriff said that the office's two speed trailers, which track the speeds of drivers that pass by them, help to rein in fast drivers and improve road safety, while Cummings said that the occasional speeding ticket also serves as a deterrent.
"To stop some of the speeding issue, you've got to hit (drivers) in the back pocket," Cummings said.
Answering a question about how it's determined which roads in the county are widened or improved in other ways, Cummings said the magistrates meet with the county road department to discuss the needs they see for roads in their respective districts.
The road department relies on a series of metrics, such as number of houses served by a road, to help determine which roads are prioritized for improvements, Cummings said.
Hightower was asked by an audience member about whether crime has increased in Warren County, and the sheriff said that while it has gone up slightly in terms of raw numbers, the rate of crime has stayed relatively flat given the county's population growth over the course of his term.
"You look at burglaries from 2019 to 2022, there's been a slight increase, but when you think about how many people have come into the community in those three years, you could say it stayed relatively the same," Hightower said, adding that there's been no "alarming increase" in violent crimes.
Specific offenses that have become more prevalent have been thefts of catalytic converters and trailers, which Hightower said are targeted for their accessibility and for their ability to be sold, often for money to fund a drug habit.
Cummings was asked by an audience member about subdivisions proliferating in the south end of the county, changing the rural complexion of the area.
The magistrate's response cited the 429-lot, 127-acre development proposed along Rich Pond-Rockfield Road, which will come before a vote by fiscal court.
Cummings noted that while neighbors largely oppose the development, escalating raw land prices and access to sewer lines are important factors in where the developments arise, and developers build where they believe it highly likely that homes will be bought and sold.
"It's hard to tell a developer you can't come down there and do this," Cummings said. "They are trying to build a product that will sell because at the end of the day, that's what it's about ... you are going to see more and more higher-density properties and actually that's good for Warren County for saving our farmland. If we can take more homes and put them in a smaller area, that frees up acreage that won't be used for that."
Two more meetings are planned for this month in the 6th District. The next one is set to occur April 14 at the Old Alvaton High School Gym, and the final one will take place April 21 at Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department Station #2.
Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m.
"The best thing about this is it gives people a platform," Cummings said. "There needs to be a platform for people to bring their concerns to you and hear them and see what can be done to help them."