Sorting out proposals for hauling garbage and possibly providing recycling services in Warren County is proving to be a heap of work for Warren Fiscal Court, and that work could soon lead to changes in how solid waste is handled throughout the county.
County magistrates heard from local residents Tuesday and sat through presentations from nine potential vendors Wednesday morning as part of the process of awarding new franchises to waste haulers.
Among possibilities emerging from those meetings:
A possible subscription recycling service, an end to most “back-door” trash pickup in the city of Bowling Green, and some new players in the mix when franchises are awarded.
The sorting-out process, though, is far from over.
Stan Reagan, coordinator of the county’s division for environmental planning and technical assistance, said the county’s solid waste committee will meet Friday to begin work on coming up with recommendations to fiscal court, possibly by its Feb. 11 meeting.
“I hope that break will give us enough time to review the meetings and proposer’s terms and come up with a possible set of recommendations,” Reagan said in an email.
There’s a lot to consider, including a possible return of the curbside recycling of paper, plastic, aluminum and other items that Southern Recycling provided for more than 20 years before a declining market forced its end in April 2020.
Wednesday’s presentations revealed that there is some hope for a return of recycling, although it probably won’t look like the previous curbside service.
Utah-based Recyclops made its case for being awarded the recycling franchise under a business model that company Vice President of Sales Dennis Wise called a “subscription service, not unlike Netflix.”
Wise said Recyclops operates in 18 states and more than 170 cities, providing curbside pickup of recyclables to those residents willing to pay its subscription fee.
Wise said the company’s proposal is to allow city of Bowling Green residents to opt in to its biweekly curbside recycling pickups for a fee of $8.50 per month. For another $5 per month, the company will pick up glass. A mandatory countywide program would cost $7 per month, with the $5 option for glass.
Recyclops would utilize independent contractors to pick up the recyclables, which would be taken to Nashville for processing.
Another recycling option was presented by Republic Services, an Arizona-based waste management company that already has a presence locally as one of four non-exclusive solid waste franchise holders serving county residents.
Republic, which operates as a waste hauler and recycler in 40 states, presented household recycling as part of its proposal to fiscal court.
Don Collins, Republic’s area senior manager for municipal sales, said the company has rebounded from the downturn in the recycling market that started when China stopped taking recyclables in 2018.
“We rolled up our sleeves and found new markets,” said Collins, who said Republic’s proposal is for a voluntary recycling program for city residents that could be expanded into the county.
Judging from comments made at Tuesday’s public hearing, any type of recycling would be welcomed by many local residents.
More than 50 people turned out for the meeting, and most of the 15 who spoke included recycling on their wish list.
“It’s a shame that we throw so many things away,” said Vicki Gregory, who lives on Carriage Hill Drive. “I think we can do better. I hope we can resume some sort of recycling.”
Republic’s proposal involves much more than recycling. The company is aiming to take the exclusive solid waste contract within the city of Bowling Green that is now held by Scott Waste Services.
Joe Dunlap, Republic general manager, said the company is proposing to handle pickup of trash, yard waste and recycling in the city for a monthly fee of $24.75. Residents who opt out of recycling would pay $20.75 for solid waste pickup.
Like Republic, Scott Waste is proposing to handle both solid waste and recycling, but its recycling proposal is to establish four large recycling drop-off stations around the city.
“It would give people who want to recycle an option,” said Pete Reckard, Scott Waste’s district manager.
Scott Waste’s proposal lists a monthly fee of $19.37 for its basic solid waste services. An enhanced option, with additional services for bulk items and yard waste, costs $22.10 per month.
Reckard said Scott Waste is aiming to end the practice of “back-door” trash pickup in favor of strictly curbside pickup, except in cases where a resident isn’t physically able to bring the trash container to the curb.
The county solid waste committee and, eventually, the magistrates, will also be considering proposals for residential solid waste collection and commercial and industrial waste disposal from these vendors: BG Dumpster, Green River Waste, Shelby Recycling, Blue Moon Sanitation, Taylor Sanitation and TPM Inc.
The stakes are high, with the county generating between 110,750 and 132,800 tons of solid waste annually in recent years.
Reagan said franchise fees paid by waste haulers account for annual revenue of about $1.82 million, which is returned to the county’s general fund to help pay for essential services and the county’s solid waste management obligations that are subject to annual review by Kentucky’s Environment and Energy Cabinet.
