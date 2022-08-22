A maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial this week will lead to some lane closures and reduced speed limits.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 3, the project will be from the bridge over Jennings Creek (mile point 11.1) to near Old Barren River Road (mile point 12.9). Motorists should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit.
Motorists are urged to use caution and pay attention to the posted speed limit.
The first phase of the project is a chip seal treatment of the existing surface, according to the release. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take multiple days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. Driving the posted speed limit will help motorists avoid issues with the temporary driving surface. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
Pavement preservation is a high priority for roads throughout the state, according to the release. These projects prolong pavement life and quality at a fraction of the cost of milling and resurfacing. When finished, the seal will provide an extended lifespan for a stretch of road which otherwise would need complete resurfacing within the next few years.